Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Indians soar in the skies again! 5-year-old travels alone, meets mother after 3 months

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : May 26, 2020, 9:28 am IST
Updated : May 26, 2020, 9:28 am IST

A total of 532 flights were operated on Day 1. In Delhi, 82 flights had to be cancelled on Monday

The aviation map of India as seen on the live flight tracker Flight Radar24 at 8 am on Tuesday.
  The aviation map of India as seen on the live flight tracker Flight Radar24 at 8 am on Tuesday.

New Delhi: A five-year-old boy who travelled alone from Delhi under the “special category” to reunite with his mother in Bengaluru after nearly three months, and a 28-year-old woman, with two infant twins, who flew from Delhi to her matrimonial home in Ahmedabad were among several stranded passengers in various parts of the country who managed to “escape” to their homes as domestic flights began on Monday after a two-month shutdown.

A total of 532 flights were operated on Day 1. In Delhi, 82 flights had to be cancelled on Monday.

“Indians soar in the skies again! A beautiful live capture from flight radar24 shows how our skies look busy again as domestic civil aviation recommences in India from today. With Andhra Pradesh set to resume operations from tomorrow and West Bengal from 28 May, these numbers are all set to increase further,” said minister of state for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri in a series of tweets.

With people covered in masks, face shields and gloves, and airport and airlines staff in PPE kits – airports across India had a completely new look. At New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, paramilitary and armed forces personnel, students, tourists and people who had failed to book tickets on the special trains were among the first few to take early morning flights.

Besides, with Id-ul-Fitr falling on Monday, there was an unusual rush too for families to be together. However, due to limited public transport available, many had to shell out large sums to reach the airport.

The first flight took off from Delhi for Pune at 4.45 am, while the first flight from Mumbai took off for Patna at 6.45 am.

However, a huge number of last-minute cancellations by the airlines led to chaos, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across India.

Aviation industry sources said altogether 630 of an estimated 1,150 domestic flights for which bookings had opened on May 22 were cancelled after some states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu allowed only limited operations or delayed reopening of their airports owing to a spike in coronavirus cases.

The West Bengal government did not relent to a request by the civil aviation ministry to allow flights, and it was decided Sunday evening the state will gradually permit domestic flights from May 28 under strict guidelines.

Andhra Pradesh too did not allow any flights on Monday, but will start them from Tuesday.

Thousands of passengers reached airports since early in the morning on Monday only to be told by the airline staff that several flights had been cancelled, causing hardship to them. Some of them had travelled long distances, across states, to take the flights. Many people took to the social media to vent their anger.

Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab, Assam and Andhra Pradesh, among others, announced quarantine measures for passengers arriving at their airports. Some states have decided to put passengers in mandatory institutional quarantine, while others talked of putting them under home quarantine.

Tags: indian flights, coronavirus lockdown, stranded passengers, choas, flights cancelled, passengers, airports, domestic flights, flights, guidelines
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sonia Gandhi interacting with other Opposition leaders.

Opposition 'core group' to take on Modi sarkar over corona lockdown mismanagement

Representational image. (PTI)

With rising corona cases, Centre likely to extend lockdown till June 15

Maharashtra PWD minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan. (PTI Photo)

Ashok Chavan admitted to Mumbai’s pvt hospital for covid treatment

Stranded Nepalis go back home. (ANI)

1,500 stranded Nepali workers go back home via India-Nepal border

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Big technology firms should be stopped from turning the world into a China, Noam Chomsky says

2

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

3

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

4

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

5

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham