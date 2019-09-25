Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 05:28 PM IST

Muslim organisation supports scrapping of Art 370, says time to rebuild new bridges

The letter also expressed concern over the suffering in the Kashmir Valley due to the existing conditions and offers remedies.

New Delhi: A group of Muslim intellectuals within the country, India First, have come forward in support of the Parliament's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

"India as a democratic and secular country is governed by its Constitution. Every Act of the Parliament with no exception is binding on all of us.... Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there can be no compromise or surrender on that," the letter by India First read.

It, however, added that there was a need to "rebuild new bridges of understanding and inter-personal bonds."

"The early release of political detainees and restoration of complete normalcy can be the best deterrent to defeat the designs of anti-national; and anti-India forces; working within and in our neighbourhood," the letter read.

Offering a piece of advice it added, "Insaniyat, Kashmiriyat and above all Hindustaniyat do offer us space and opportunity to rebuild new bridges of understanding and inter-personal bonds."

"Engagement with political leadership, improved media access, enhanced social mobility and consultation with social functionaries may expedite the process of restoring complete normalcy," it added.

The letter added that the people of Kashmir should understand the nefarious design of Pakistan and urged Kashmiri to hold our tri-colour high with a nationalist spirit as every Kashmiri has been welcomed with open arms in every part of the country.

