Wednesday, Sep 25, 2019 | Last Update : 09:59 AM IST

India, All India

'Mediation offer on Kashmir Trump's gift to Modi': Congress' Moily takes dig at PM

PTI
Published : Sep 25, 2019, 8:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2019, 8:38 am IST

Trump said that he was ready to mediate on Kashmir if both sides agree as he described himself as 'extremely good arbitrator'.

Reacting to the development, Moily said, "After the mega event at Houston in Texas on Sunday, called 'Howdy,Modi', set as a launch pad for the forthcoming election of Trump.' (Photo: File)
 Reacting to the development, Moily said, "After the mega event at Houston in Texas on Sunday, called 'Howdy,Modi', set as a launch pad for the forthcoming election of Trump.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the 'Howdy,Modi' programme, saying US President Donald Trump's "first gift" after the "mega event" is his offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.

A day after the event in Houston, Trump said on Monday that he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree as he described himself as "an extremely good arbitrator".

Trump made the remarks during his meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session in New York.

India maintains that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one and no third party has any role in it.

Reacting to the development, Moily said, "After the mega event at Houston in Texas on Sunday, called 'Howdy,Modi', set as a launch pad for the forthcoming election of Trump, Donald Trump's first gift offered to Modi is to negotiate (between) Pakistan and India on Kashmir."

India expected an announcement such as relaxation of trade barriers on import of goods from India and H1B visas to Indian citizens, he said in a statement.

The people of India are totally disappointed with the Prime Minister's visit, the former Union minister said.

"Narendra Modi has been reluctant to visit the flood areas in Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states in the country and has not released a single paise to the flood victims of Karnataka who are confronted with unprecedented floods and loss of lives and livelihood," he alleged.

Modi could have at least made an appeal to the NRIs in the US and elsewhere to contribute generously for flood relief, Moily said.

"The mega event was politically unwise and most undiplomatic in the history of the foreign policy of India," he alleged.

"It is because of an aggressive diplomatic stand of Trump on Iran and on some Arab countries, the oil prices are rising day by day and the US mega event in Houston is totally counterproductive which gave clean chit to the US which caused misery to India," Moily said.

Tags: m veerappa moily, narendra modi, donald trump, imran khan, kashmir issue, un general assembly
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after launching a year-long celebration to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Vidyasagar from his birthplace at Birsingha. (Photo: PTI)

Vidyasagar bust vandalised in bid to erode Bengal's culture: Mamata takes dig at BJP

Sharad Pawar's nephew and former deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar, is also one of the accused. (Photo: File)

'Not Surprised', says Sharad Pawar after ED files money laundering case against him

Security forces said that Myanmar Army has warned its citizens from giving shelter to Indian insurgent leaders. (Representational image)

Families of Ulfa rebels to assist in surrender?

The fuel tanker was dispatched from Tumapal camp of the SSB to supply diesel to the construction vehicles engaged in Dallirajhra-Rowghat railway project work.

3 killed as Maoists blow up oil tanker

MOST POPULAR

1

New budget camera king trashes Android rivals in specs

2

In India, Apple iPhone 11 preorders go ‘out of stock’

3

New dangerous Apple bug affects millions of iPhone users

4

WhatsApp's new feature allows you to share stories to Facebook

5

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Donald Trump passes her

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham