God punished Chandrababu Naidu for his 'misdeeds': Jagan Mohan Reddy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2019, 3:00 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 3:00 pm IST

Praising the party's achievement, Jagan said the win deserved to be written with 'golden words'.

YSRCP came to power by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and Telugu Desam Party could only secure 23 seats. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: Addressing the newly-elected legislators, YSR Congress party president Jagan Mohan Reddy said God has punished TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his “misdeeds”, reported IANS.

He said after 2014 elections, Naidu ‘purchased’ 23 MLAs of YSRCP. He claimed that Naidu illegally took away YSRCP’s three MPs, and now his party got only three Lok Sabha seats.

"Now TDP got only 23 seats and the results also came on May 23. God has written a beautiful script with 23," said Jagan added.

Praising the party's achievement, Jagan said the win deserved to be written with “golden words”. He asked his party MLAs to work hard to live up to the faith people reposed in the party with a resounding mandate.

"We should keep in mind that our victory in 2024 will depend on how we perform in these five years," he said.

Jagan is set to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30.

YSRCP came to power by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and Telugu Desam Party could only secure 23 seats.

In Lok Sabha elections, YSRCP won 22 of the 25 seats while TDP got only 3.

