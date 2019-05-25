Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

India, All India

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy elected as Legislative party leader

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 1:16 pm IST

Jagan is expected to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrsekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He was felicitated by party members at the legislative party meeting in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 He was felicitated by party members at the legislative party meeting in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has been elected as the Legislative party leader on Saturday. He was felicitated by party members at the legislative party meeting in Amaravati.

The meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office here lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made, the party sources said. Thanking the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, Reddy said, "In 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."

He also sought the support of the newly-elected MLAs to help him earn the "performing Chief Minister," within a year, a YSRC legislator told PTI.

The Reddy's election would be conveyed to Governor E V L Narasimhan later Saturday for the party to stake claims to form the government in the state, the sources added.

The party had earlier announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium located in the city.

Jagan is expected to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrsekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday. The two leaders are likely to discuss the post-poll situation in the country. The YSRCP chief is expected to invite KCR to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's YSR Congress had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, andhra pradesh, ysr congress, jaganmohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

In the just-concluded parliamentary polls, the BJP scored a resounding victory, bagging 303 out of 542 seats. Its arch rival, the Congress, was way behind at 52. (Photo: PTI)

President Kovind dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

Following the incident, the flight crew filed a complaint with the airport operations control centre and the man was arrested. (Photo: Representational)

Kerala man unzips as woman cabin crew asks him not to smoke on board

'It has been established that the children were shot dead and thrown in the tube well. SHO of Kotwali Nagar police station did not pay heed to the complaints of the deceased's families,' Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi told media persons here. (Photo: ANI)

3 minors shot dead; bodies recovered from tubewell in UP's Bulandshahr

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks. (Photo: Screengrab)

Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youth for possessing beef in MP, 5 arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Beautiful beat up Apple product shots show us how our iDevices actually look

2

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

3

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

4

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

5

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham