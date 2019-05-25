YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy elected as Legislative party leader

Jagan is expected to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrsekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday.

He was felicitated by party members at the legislative party meeting in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Hyderabad: YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has been elected as the Legislative party leader on Saturday. He was felicitated by party members at the legislative party meeting in Amaravati.

The meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office here lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made, the party sources said. Thanking the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, Reddy said, "In 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."

He also sought the support of the newly-elected MLAs to help him earn the "performing Chief Minister," within a year, a YSRC legislator told PTI.

The Reddy's election would be conveyed to Governor E V L Narasimhan later Saturday for the party to stake claims to form the government in the state, the sources added.

The party had earlier announced that the swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 30 at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium located in the city.

Jagan is expected to meet Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrsekhar Rao in Hyderabad on Saturday. The two leaders are likely to discuss the post-poll situation in the country. The YSRCP chief is expected to invite KCR to attend his swearing-in ceremony.

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's YSR Congress had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11.