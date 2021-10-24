Sunday, Oct 24, 2021 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

Success of Covid vaccination drive shows India's capability: PM Modi

Published : Oct 24, 2021, 11:59 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with COVID-19 vaccine makers in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the success of India's Covid vaccination drive shows its capability and noted that the country is moving ahead with new energy after crossing the 100 crore vaccine doses milestone.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country.

 

The success of our vaccination drive shows India's capability and the strength of 'sabka prayas' (collective effort) mantra, he said.

Modi said the country is moving ahead with new energy and enthusiasm after crossing the 100 crore Covid vaccine doses milestone.

On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio programme, Modi also said India has always worked for world peace and this is seen in the country's contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces.

India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular, he said.

 

The prime minister also praised the rise in number of women police personnel and noted that it has jumped to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014.

Referring to the 'vocal for local' campaign, the prime minister urged people to buy local products in the festival season.

