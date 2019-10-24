Thursday, Oct 24, 2019 | Last Update : 11:16 PM IST

India, All India

‘How many days you want restrictions in J&K?’: Supreme Court asks Centre

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 24, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Oct 24, 2019, 11:19 am IST

The court has posted the matter for hearing on November 5.

(Photo: File)
 (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Centre that how long does it intend to continue with the restriction in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said: “How many days you want restrictions?  It’s already 2 months now. You have to come clear on this and you have to find out other methods.”

“You may impose restrictions, but you have to review your decisions. Do you?” the court added. The Solicitor-General for Jammu and Kashmir administration replied that 99 per cent restriction was released and its being reviewed daily.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on November 5.

Tags: supreme court, kashmir issue, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

AAP finishes poll race behind NOTA, loses all seats in Haryana, Maharashtra

Addressing the party workers ahead of Diwali via a video link, Modi said this festive season, people should make it a point to buy Khadi products. (Photo: File)

Cleanliness drive not tokenism: PM to BJP workers in Varanasi

The apex court is hearing a batch of petitions filed by the 17 MLAs challenging the then speaker's decision to disqualify them from the Assembly. (Photo: File)

Ready to hear disqualified MLAs, take fresh call, K'taka Assembly speaker tells SC

As per the Election Commission data, Chief Minister Fadnavis is leading from Nagpur South West seat. (Photo: ANI)

15 independent MLAs ready to join BJP: Devendra Fadnavis

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

2

Radical new Apple leak poses major threat to iPhone 11

3

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

4

This Bangladeshi MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

5

Warning for millions of iPhone 11 owners; Apple has something exciting up its sleeve

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham