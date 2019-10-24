‘How many days you want restrictions in J&K?’: Supreme Court asks Centre

The court has posted the matter for hearing on November 5.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Centre that how long does it intend to continue with the restriction in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said: “How many days you want restrictions? It’s already 2 months now. You have to come clear on this and you have to find out other methods.”

“You may impose restrictions, but you have to review your decisions. Do you?” the court added. The Solicitor-General for Jammu and Kashmir administration replied that 99 per cent restriction was released and its being reviewed daily.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on November 5.