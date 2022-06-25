Saturday, Jun 25, 2022 | Last Update : 12:28 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Jun 2022  J&K to host G-20 summit events; Pakistan may object
India, All India

J&K to host G-20 summit events; Pakistan may object

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jun 24, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2022, 6:40 am IST

India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1 this year and convene the G20 leaders' summit in 2023 for the first time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other world leaders at the 3rd Session of the G-20 Summit, in Osaka, Japan, in 2019. (PIB/PTI file Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other world leaders at the 3rd Session of the G-20 Summit, in Osaka, Japan, in 2019. (PIB/PTI file Photo)

SRINAGAR: The government has chosen scenic Jammu and Kashmir as the venue for hosting some of the events during the G20 leaders’ summit in 2023. India will hold the G20 presidency from December 1 this year and convene the G20 leaders' summit in 2023 for the first time.

India has been a member of G20, an influential grouping that brings together 19 of the world's leading economies, and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of the global population.

 

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has been leading the country’s representation at G20 since 2014.

This will be the first major international summit event to be held in J&K after the Narendra Modi government scripted a “historical change” in the status of the erstwhile state.

Kashmir watchers say that India by holding the 2023 G20-related events in J&K wants to send a message to the outside world that the UT is transforming for a better tomorrow and showcase the situation on the ground has changed in the past three years and there is an atmosphere of peace in general now.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal was in September last year appointed India's Sherpa for the G20. India is part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 presidencies) from December 1, 2021, and will continue to hold this position till November 30, 2024.

 

After receiving a communication from the ministry of external affairs (MEA) about the G20 events, the J&K government has set up a five-member "high-level committee" for overall coordination for the proposed events.

The sources said that J&K will host some of the meetings and events during the presidency beginning on December 1, 2022. The modalities for these events and meetings would be worked out by the MEA.

Pakistan in all probability will object to holding of such international summit events in J&K on the premise that it is a disputed territory. The neighbouring country’s former high commission to India Abdul Basit on Friday gave an indication of Islamabad’s conceivable opposition when he in his kaleidoscope show on Youtube said that Islamabad must impress upon, at least, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia which are also members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to stay away from the G20 events held in J&K.

 

Tags: g-20 summit, jammu and kashmir, g20 leaders' summit
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad district of Kerala was vandalised by activists of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Friday. (Photo: Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi's office in Wayanad vandalised by SFI, CM condemns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leaves Parliament House after NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu filed her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Clueless on Maha MLAs: Assam CM

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu leaves Parliament House after filing her nomination papers for presidential election, in New Delhi, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Murmu calls up Sonia, Pawar for support

NCP leaders Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel arrive to meet Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at Matoshree in Bandra, in Mumbai, Friday, June 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav calls Sena meet today, Shinde strength still growing

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham