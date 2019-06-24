Pandaal collapse: Gehlot announces 5L compension to kin of deceased, 2L to injured

As per reports, the injured were rushed to different hospitals. Hundreds of people were attending the event.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited the spot in Barmer where a 'pandaal' collapsed which claimed lives of 14 people. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Barmer: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday visited the spot in Barmer where a 'pandaal' collapsed which claimed lives of 14 people.

“We have ordered an inquiry into the incident. An action will be taken based on the inquiry report. We are thinking of issuing an advisory regarding arrangements and security at such events to prevent similar incidents in future.”

Immediately after the incident came to light on Sunday evening, the Gehlot had announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 2 lakh to the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condole the incident.

At least 14 people were killed and about 50 injured after a pandal fell on them due to strong winds during a religious programme in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said. As per reports, the injured were rushed to different hospitals. Hundreds of people were attending the event.

A 'Ram Katha' was organised at Jasol area of the district when the pandal was uprooted by strong winds trapping the people sitting under it, Additional Superintendent of Police, Khinv Singh, said.