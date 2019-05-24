Friday, May 24, 2019 | Last Update : 07:45 PM IST

India, All India

16 students die as fire breaks out in Surat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2019, 7:27 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2019, 7:30 pm IST

The fire broke out in a shopping complex where the students studied in a coaching centre.

Photo: ANI Twitter
 Photo: ANI Twitter

Surat: At least 16 students studying in a coaching class died when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon in Surat as confirmed by the Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Takshashila Complex here, he said.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

The primary reports state that the fire was caused due to short circuit and spread rapidly engulfing the entire building.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.

"Students on fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to a hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his grief and condolences. He also said that the Gujarat government shall assist in the rescue efforts.

A video has surfaced on social media which shows the students jumping off the building to save their lives.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay  Rupani has ordered an official enquiry into the incident.

The enquiry will be conducted by the Secretary, Urban Development and Urban Housing Development and the report shall be presented to the Chief Minister in three days.

Tags: fire accident, surat
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

Latest From India

Pahwa opposing the application of Swamy had argued that the BJP leader should be treated as a stranger in the case as he is neither the complainant nor the victim. (Photo: PTI)

CBI court turns down Subramanian Swamy's plea in Sunanda Pushkar case

The Election Commission will then issue a formal notification constituting the new House. (Photo: Ani twitter)

Union Cabinet passes resolution to dissolve 16th Lok Sabha

Irani shared silhouette picture of a dire wolf on backdrop of a moon with a quote from the series 'The North Remembers'. (Photo: File)

Queen in the North? Smriti Irani uses 'Game of Thrones' reference to thank voters

Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state.(Photo: PTI)

Modi cannot remove Article 370, 35-A from J&K: Farooq Abdullah

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen in the North? Smriti Irani uses 'Game of Thrones' reference to thank voters

2

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

3

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

4

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

5

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Kartik, Ananya, Hrithik, Tara and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Salman-Katrina, Kareena-Taimur and others spotted in Mumbai

On Thursday, Bollywood celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Natasha Dalal, Khushi Kapoor and others attended the special screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer, India's Most Wanted. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Malaika, Sonam & others watch Arjun Kapoor's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham