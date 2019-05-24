16 students die as fire breaks out in Surat

The fire broke out in a shopping complex where the students studied in a coaching centre.

Surat: At least 16 students studying in a coaching class died when they jumped off a commercial complex after it caught fire Friday afternoon in Surat as confirmed by the Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the Takshashila Complex here, he said.

Visuals on TV channels showed students jumping off the third and fourth floors of the building.

The primary reports state that the fire was caused due to short circuit and spread rapidly engulfing the entire building.

A fire official said 19 fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service to douse the fire.

Locals were seen helping in the rescue operation to save stranded students as well as other occupants of the four-storey building.

"Students on fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been rescued and sent to a hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on," said a fire official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his grief and condolences. He also said that the Gujarat government shall assist in the rescue efforts.