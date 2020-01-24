Friday, Jan 24, 2020 | Last Update : 04:07 AM IST

India, All India

PM to skip Amar Jawan Jyoti, visit War Memorial

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 24, 2020, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Jan 24, 2020, 1:56 am IST

This will also be the first time that a Chief of the Defence Staff will take part in the Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: For the first time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial on the Republic Day and not at the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

The National War Memorial built to honour Indian soldiers who fell while defending the country after Independence was dedicated to the nation in February 2019 by Mr Modi.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial on January 26 morning before the commencement of the Republic Day Parade, and lay a wreath at the memorial in the presence of the three services chiefs and the Chief of the Defence Staff,” said a senior Army official.

Names of 26,700 armed forces personnel from three services who died in the service of the nation after 15th August 1947 is inscribed on the walls of the Memorial in golden letters. Now all the wreath-lying ceremonies to honour the Indian soldiers are held at the National War Memorial and not at the India Gate.

This will also be the first time that a Chief of the Defence Staff will take part in the Republic Day. Amar Jawan Jyoti is symbolised by an inverted bayonet and soldier’s helmet over it with an eternal flame burning beside it. India Gate was built by the British to honour the 83,000 British Indian Army soldiers who died during World War 1 and the third Anglo-Afghan War.

Amar Jawan Jyoti was started in January 1972 to honour the 3,843 Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971 by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The National War Memorial has a a layout of four landscaped concentric circles spread over 40 acres. At the Centre is the Amar Chakra (circle of immortality) which has an obelisk with “eternal flame”. The Veer Chakra (circle of bravery) is a covered gallery that exhibits six murals crafted in bronze depicting valiant battle of the armed forces.

Tags: narendra modi, republic day

Latest From India

A resolution adopted at the conference said the consecration to be held on 22 of Tamil month of 'Thai' in the Thiruvalluvar year 2051, ie on February 5, should be performed as per Tamil tradition and by rendering Tamil mantras instead of Sanskrit mantras.

Plea to recite Tamil mantras during consecration

Captain Tania Shergill

‘Up for it if women given combat role’

Many of them who want to be anonymous, in view of not getting into controversy, said there are 28 agamas according to which consecration should be done to Saivite temples and two agamas for Vaishnavite temples.

Big temple debate begins

Iltija Mufti

Being harassed by SSG, alleges Mufti’s daughter

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

2

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

3

Motorola Razr shock reappearance ahead of Samsung Flip Z launch

4

Horrible news for Apple as upcoming power-packed iPhone design exposed

5

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham