Thursday, Dec 23, 2021

  Over 60 per cent eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID: Health Ministry
India, All India

Over 60 per cent eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID: Health Ministry

ANI
Published : Dec 23, 2021, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2021, 12:20 pm IST

The Ministry said that the country administered 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours

A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
 A healthcare volunteer inoculates an elderly man with COVID-19 vaccine dose at her home in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that over 60 per cent of the eligible population in India has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry said, "Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now."

 

The Ministry, in a press release, informed that with the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 139.70 crore (1,39,69,76,774).

Meanwhile, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry, 236 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases and Telangana with 24 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus.

With the recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stand at 3,42,08,926.

 

As many as 434 Covid deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll from the virus to 4,78,759.

The Ministry also informed that India's active caseload presently is at 78,291, constituting 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

In a press statement, the Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,05,775 COVID tests were conducted.

"India has so far conducted over 66.86 crore (66,86,43,929) cumulative tests," the release informed.

"While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 39 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 80 days and below 3 per cent for 115 consecutive days now," it added.

 

Tags: india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive, covid vaccination drive, covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

