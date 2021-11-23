Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021 | Last Update : 12:32 PM IST

India logs 7,579 new Covid cases, lowest in 543 days

PTI
Published : Nov 23, 2021, 9:53 am IST
Updated : Nov 23, 2021, 10:10 am IST

A pedestrian walks past a wall mural highlighting the benefits of vaccination and urging people to get vaccinated against the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)
New Delhi: India logged 7,579 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 543 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,26,480, while the active cases were the lowest in 536 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,66,147 with 236 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 46 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 149 consecutive days now.

The active cases declined to 1,13,584 and comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.32 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,859 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.79 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 50 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.93 per cent. It has been below two per cent for the last 60 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,46,749, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 117.63 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 236 new fatalities include 180 from Kerala and 14 from West Bengal.

A total of 4,66,147 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,40,747 from Maharashtra, 38,177 from Karnataka, 37,675 from Kerala, 36,388 from Tamil Nadu, 25,095 from Delhi, 22,909 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,397 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

