Thursday, Sep 23, 2021 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Sep 2021  India records 31,923 new cases of Covid, 282 fresh fatalities
India, All India

India records 31,923 new cases of Covid, 282 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published : Sep 23, 2021, 10:15 am IST
Updated : Sep 23, 2021, 11:08 am IST

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020

A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 A health worker prepares to administer a dose of Covaxin during a special vaccination drive for homeless and migrant workers against COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India added 31,923 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,35,63,421, while the active cases declined to 3,01,640, the lowest in 187 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,46,050 with 282 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases comprise 0.90 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.77 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

As many as 15,27,443 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,83,67,013.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 24 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.11 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 90 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,28,15,731, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

 

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 83.39 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 282 new fatalities include 142 from Kerala and 48 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,46,050 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,664 from Maharashtra, 37,668 from Karnataka, 35,400 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 24,039 from Kerala, 22,888 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,691 from West Bengal.

 

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by the dignitaries, on his arrival, in Washington DC, Thursday, September 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world: Modi

Captain Amarinder Singh (PTI file photo)

Amarinder hits out at Gandhi siblings: 'They are misguided'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departs from New Delhi for his visit to the USA, where he will take part in a wide range of programmes, hold talks with world leaders including POTUS. (PTI Photo)

Modi to take stock of Indo-US ties

All women contingent of Indian Army during the rehearsal for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court's no to Centre's request to allow women in NDA exam from 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

2

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

3

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

4

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

5

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham