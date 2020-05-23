Saturday, May 23, 2020 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

60th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

124,794

6,570

Recovered

51,824

3,271

Deaths

3,726

142

Maharashtra44582125831517 Tamil Nadu14753712899 Gujarat132735880802 Delhi123195897208 Rajasthan64943680153 Madhya Pradesh61703029271 Uttar Pradesh57353324152 West Bengal33321221265 Andhra Pradesh2667173155 Bihar216662911 Punjab2028181939 Telangana1761104348 Karnataka174359741 Jammu and Kashmir148972020 Odisha11894367 Haryana107670616 Kerala7335125 Jharkhand3231363 Chandigarh2191783 Tripura1751520 Chhatisgarh172620 Himachal Pradesh168554 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Goa5470 Manipur2620 Puducherry26100 Meghalaya14121 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

5 lakh guest workers brought back to Madhya Pradesh

PTI
Published : May 23, 2020, 10:09 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2020, 10:09 am IST

At least 3.52 lakh migrants have returned to MP by buses while 1.46 lakh others returned on 119 special trains

Government had brought back over five lakh migrants, mostly by buses, (PTI Photo)
  Government had brought back over five lakh migrants, mostly by buses, (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: Over five lakh guest workers from Madhya Pradesh, who were stranded in different parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, have been brought back to their home state, a government official said on Saturday.

As of Friday, the state government had brought back over five lakh migrants, mostly by buses, additional chief secretary ICP Keshari said.

At least 3.52 lakh migrants have returned to MP by buses while 1.46 lakh others returned on 119 special trains, said the senior bureaucrat, who is in-charge of state control room.

Keshari said 2.02 lakh migrants were brought back from Gujarat, 1.12 lakh from Maharashtra and 1.10 lakh from Rajasthan.

Apart from these, stranded migrants were also brought back from Goa, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, he said.

The state government has also been transporting migrant workers coming from other states to the Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh border.

In view of the plight of guest workers stuck in different parts of the country amidst the lockdown, the Railways started operating 'Shramik Specil' trains on May 1.

The Centre had announced considerable relaxations during the third phase of the lockdown, which had kicked in on May 4, regarding the inter-state movement of migrant labourers, students, tourists and other people with priority accorded to those stranded in green and orange zones.

The lockdown was subsequently extended till May 31.

Tags: migrant workers, madhya pradesh, coronavirus lockdown, buses, trains, special trains, guest workers
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Indian Army’s oldest artillery man, Major (retd) Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia, who fought four wars, including World War II and two wars with Pakistan, passed away at the age of 102. (Photo-SocialXYZ))

Army’s oldest artillery man Jallanwalia passes away at 102

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,25,101. (PTI Photo)

India sees biggest single-day spike of 6,654 covid19 cases, tally reaches 1,25,101

In for a major breakthrough?

Bengaluru start-up uses AI to come up with potential Covid drug

Modi in Odisha. (ANI)

Cyclone Amphan: In Odisha, Modi announces Rs 500 crore as immediate relief

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Death sentence given over Zoom inhumane, man should have right to see accusers face to face in court'

2

Can you believe America still uses fax machines?

3

No more boring Corona basement persona, musicians are performing as cool avatars on gaming plaforms

4

How Taiwan kept COVID-19 cases down to a mere 440, despite close ties to China, is a model for the world

5

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham