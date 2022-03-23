Wednesday, Mar 23, 2022 | Last Update : 03:13 PM IST

  India   All India  23 Mar 2022  11 Bihar migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Telangana
India, All India

11 Bihar migrant workers dead in fire at scrap godown in Telangana

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published : Mar 23, 2022, 11:15 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2022, 11:15 am IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead

All the men were in one room and most of them died from asphyxiation. (DC)
 All the men were in one room and most of them died from asphyxiation. (DC)

Hyderabad: As many as 11 individuals were burnt to death in a tragic fire mishap at Bansilalpet of Bhoiguda in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Fire officials said that two godowns, located adjacent to each other, were engulfed in flames. “We are yet to ascertain the cause of fire. While some claim it to be a short circuit, others reportedly heard a huge bang when it started around 3:30. It took us hours to douse the flames,” fire officials said.

 

The entire godown, which also had sawdust, caught fire trapping workers who were sleeping inside. It took the fire officials about an hour to bring it under control.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand visited the spot on early Wednesday morning. “The deceased were between the age group of 23 and 30, all natives of Chapra district in Bihar. People here claim that they heard a cylinder blast. Following a dial 100, five fire-tenders were rushed to the spot by 5 am. The lower floor has scrap material, bottles, newspapers etc. It appears as if fire safety norms were violated in the place. All the men were in one room and most of them died from asphyxiation. While one person managed to jump out, we are yet to speak with him. There is a need to rethink the safety in the area as there are timber depots and other industries. The basic fire safety measures are lacking. We will be conducting a comprehensive investigation,” said the official.

 

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead. Condoling the deaths of the Bihari migrant workers, the Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make arrangements to have the bodies of the deceased taken to their native places.

Tags: fire accident, telangana fire accident
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

The general public now has much higher level of awareness on the COVID-appropriate behavior, said Ajay Bhalla. (Representational image: AFP)

COVID-19 containment measures to end from Mar 31; wearing of face mask to continue

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for little less than an hour as opposition parties led by the Congress created a ruckus. (SANSAD TV/PTI)

Opposition protest over fuel price hike hits Parliament proceedings

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

A health worker inoculates a child with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus Corbevax vaccine during a vaccination drive for the 12-14 age group at a school in Hyderabad on March 22, 2022. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

India reports 1,778 new COVID cases, 62 fatalities

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham