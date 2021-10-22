Friday, Oct 22, 2021 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

  India   All India  22 Oct 2021  India registers 15,786 new Covid cases, active cases decline
India, All India

India registers 15,786 new Covid cases, active cases decline

PTI
Published : Oct 22, 2021, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Oct 22, 2021, 10:22 am IST

The death toll has climbed to 4,53,042 with 231 daily fatalities

n elderly woman waits to receive a second dose of the Covishield vaccine at a primary health center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)
 n elderly woman waits to receive a second dose of the Covishield vaccine at a primary health center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 15,786 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,41,43,236, while the active cases have declined to 1,75,745, the lowest in 232 days, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,53,042 with 231 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 117 consecutive days now.

The active cases have increased to 1,75,745 comprising 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.16 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 3,086 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 13,24,263 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,70,66,481 .

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 53 days

Weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.31 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 119 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,14,449, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 100.59 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Tags: india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination drive, india covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

India's vaccination programme science- born, science-driven, science-based: PM Modi

A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP/File)

EUL decision on Covaxin awaited, WHO official says process sometimes takes longer

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. (Photo: PTI/File)

All regional languages in minor subjects for 1st term exams for class 10, 12: CBSE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI/File)

PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham