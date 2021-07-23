Thursday, Jul 22, 2021 | Last Update : 11:25 PM IST

  India   All India  22 Jul 2021  India in touch with various countries for COVID-19 vaccine import: MEA
India, All India

India in touch with various countries for COVID-19 vaccine import: MEA

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2021, 10:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2021, 10:21 pm IST

On Covishield recognition in European Union, Bagchi noted that most of the half of EU states have already recognised Covishield vaccine

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)
 MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: India has been in touch with the various countries regarding the possibility of import of vaccines to supplement domestic production, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi has been taking up with foreign countries the need to ease travel restrictions of Indians.

 

"Our vaccination programme has been continuing at a rapid pace. To supplement production, we have been in touch with the various partners regarding the possibility of import of vaccines We believe this easing will be an important step towards economic recovery post-COVID," Bagchi said.

"We have been taking up with foreign countries the need to ease travel restrictions of Indians," he added.

On Covishield recognition in European Union, Bagchi noted that "most of the half of EU states have already recognised Covishield vaccine.

Tags: covid-19 vaccine, ministry of external affairs, arindam bagchi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

When the House re-assembled at 4 pm after the repeated adjournments, the uproarious scenes continued even as Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair, asked the protesting members to go back to their seats. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till Friday amid Opposition uproar

Singh told Lok Sabha on Thursday:

Financial bids for Air India likely to be received by September 15: Minister

The carrier paid a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of each permanent employee who died due to COVID-19. (Photo: PTI/File)

Covid claimed lives of 56 Air India employees: Govt

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre on advocate Uday Bedi's plea contending that the new IT rules are unconstitutional and antithetical to the fundamental principles of democracy. (PTI file photo)

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea challenging new IT Rules

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham