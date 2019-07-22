Monday, Jul 22, 2019 | Last Update : 10:53 AM IST

India, All India

Uttarakhand: No girl born in 132 villages in last 3 months

ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2019, 9:38 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2019, 9:38 am IST

Speaking to ANI, social worker Kalpana Thakur alleged that zero girl child birth clearly indicated the prevalence of female foeticide.

At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months. (Representational Image)
 At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months. (Representational Image)

Uttarkashi: At a time when the Central government has been aggressively promoting its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, sex ratio at birth data from 132 villages in Uttarkashi district reveal that no girl child was born in these areas in the last three months.

According to official data, 216 children were born in 132 villages of the district in the last three months. However, not a single girl was among the newborns which has left the district administration baffled.

District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan said, “We have identified areas where the number of girl childbirth is zero or in single-digit numbers. We are monitoring these areas to find out what is affecting the ratio. A detailed survey and study will be conducted to identify the reason behind it.”

He also held an emergency meeting with ASHA workers and asked them to increase vigilance in these areas and submit a report over the data. Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat was also present at the meeting.

Speaking to ANI, social worker Kalpana Thakur alleged that zero girl child birth clearly indicated the prevalence of female foeticide. “No girl child was born for three months in these villages. It cannot be just a coincidence. This clearly indicates female foeticide is taking place in the district. The government and the administration are not doing anything.”

Senior journalist Shiv Singh Thanval urged the government to take strict measures to end the practice. “Shocking sex ratio data has come up in the district. It raises a question on the Centre’s “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” scheme. The numbers clearly show that female foeticide is taking place. The administration needs to take strict actions to put an end to this,” he said.

Tags: beti bachao beti padhao, sex ratio, girl, child
Location: India, Uttarakhand

Latest From India

The ongoing high-voltage political drama in Karnataka is likely to culminate on Monday with Congress-JD (S) coalition government schedule to face the crucial floor test in the Assembly. (Photo: ANI)

K'taka crisis LIVE: Congress-JD(S) govt to face floor test today

Malik said, 'He is a political juvenile tweeting on everything, see the reaction to his tweets and you will find out.' (Photo: File)

'Whatever I said was in fit of anger, frustration,' says Satya Pal Malik

The prime accused in the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam, Mansoor Khan, was taken to hospital for a check-up here earlier on Sunday after he complained of chest pain and palpitations. (Photo: File)

IMA scam: Mansoor Khan taken to hospital following complaints of chest pain

As many as 32 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh due to lightning on Sunday, said officials. (Representational Image)

35 killed as lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

Bizarre reason why Apple doesn’t prosecute factory workers who leak iPhone secrets

2

Steve Jobs to Scott Forstall: Where is Apple’s iconic 2007 iPhone dream team now?

3

Esha Gupta joins celebration of 100th week of Dadar Beach Cleanup programme

4

Fresh Apple leak suggests greatest iPhone ever will struggle

5

Sushma Swaraj gives befitting reply to Twitter troll

more

Editors' Picks

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham