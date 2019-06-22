Saturday, Jun 22, 2019 | Last Update : 04:25 PM IST

Fresh clashes break out in trouble-hit Bhatpara; many injured

Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between rival groups suspected to be affiliated to TMC and BJP on Thursday in which two persons had died.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. (Photo: File)
Bhatpara: Several people were injured as fresh clashes were reported in trouble-torn Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal Saturday as rival groups violated Section 144 imposed there.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. The incident happened moments after a three-member BJP central delegation left the area after their scheduled visit.

As the delegation left, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by TMC, engaged in pitched battle as both sides hurled countrymade bombs and stones at each other.

Several persons were injured in the incident. Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between rival groups suspected to be affiliated to TMC and BJP on Thursday in which two persons had died.

