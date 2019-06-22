BJP team reaches violence-hit Bhatapara, will submit report to Amit Shah

Two people were shot dead and five were wounded in clashes between two groups in Bhatpara on Thursday.

West Bengal: A three-member BJP delegation, including SS Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and VD Ram, reach Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district over clashes between the BJP and TMC in the state.

West Bengal: A three-member BJP delegation led by Lok Sabha MP, SS Ahluwalia reached Bhatpara Saturday following violence in the area.

“Union home minister Amit Shah is immensely saddened by violence in Bhatpara. Such incidents are occurring only in West Bengal. We will talk to the concerned persons and submit a report to him,” ANI quoted Ahluwalia as saying.

Bhatapara, just over 40 km north of Kolkata, comes under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJP recently wrested the control of the Bhatapara municipality as the party broke new ground in Bengal where it never ran a civic body.