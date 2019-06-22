As tensions mount in gulf, Indian carriers expect turbulence

Various airlines’ regulators have banned their airlines to fly over Iran.

New Delhi: After an American drone was pulled down and the US strikes on Iranian targets were aborted, tensions have escalated in the Middle East which could be dangerous to civilian air traffic, Hindustan Times reported. Indian airlines are closely observing things to unfold.

India’s Director General of Civil Aviation has not taken any call on the matter whereas various airlines’ regulators have banned their airlines to fly over Iran. If India amends its stand, it would be difficult for Indian airlines to serve some routes.

An Air India spokesperson said so far, “Air India’s services are still normal”. An IndiGo spokesperson too said operations were on schedule.

Global carriers like British Airways, Quantas and Singapore Airlines on Friday suspended flights over the Strait of Homuz. US President Donald Trump confirmed that he backed off at the last moment from launching airstrikes on targets in Iran.

Areas under conflict pose grave threats to civilian air traffic. In 2014, MH-17 of Malaysian Airlines was blown up by a missile fired by Russia backed rebel forces based in Ukraine mistaking it for a Ukranian military aircraft.

Flights operating between India and the West have to navigate longer routes as restrictions were in place over Pakistan in wake of terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir.