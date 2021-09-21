Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 | Last Update : 11:16 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Sep 2021  US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23
India, All India

US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2021, 10:52 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2021, 10:52 am IST

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders

Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)
 Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis. (Photo: PTI)

Washington: US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on September 23, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials have said.

Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

 

"The Vice President will meet with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India," a White House official told PTI.

This will be the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone during the COVID-19 crisis.

Harris is the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.

During this week, when world leaders will gather in New York to attend the annual session of the UN General Assembly, Harris, according to the White House, is scheduled to hold meetings with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday and President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday.

 

On Wednesday, she will also lead a session at the President's virtual COVID Summit on building back better and preparing and preventing future pandemics, according to a senior White House official.

Tags: pm modi, kamala harris
Location: United States, Washington, Seattle

Latest From India

A bomb disposal squad was summoned and the device was destroyed. (Representational image: PTI)

Major incident averted as IED detected in Jammu Kashmir

People camp overnight to get their jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on the following day at the government run district hospital in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

India records 26,115 new covid infections, active cases lowest in 184 days

A man in protective gear was purportedly tossing biscuit packets and people inside the quarantine centre were picking those by stretching their hands through the gaps of the gate.

Jaishankar raises Covid quarantine issue during his meeting with UK counterpart

Sukanta Majumdar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/@DrSukantaMajum1)

BJP drops Dilip Ghosh as Bengal party chief, appoints Sukanta Majumdar

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

2

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

3

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

4

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

5

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham