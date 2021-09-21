Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021 | Last Update : 11:15 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Sep 2021  India records 26,115 new covid infections, active cases lowest in 184 days
India, All India

India records 26,115 new covid infections, active cases lowest in 184 days

PTI
Published : Sep 21, 2021, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2021, 10:18 am IST

The death toll climbed to 4,45,385 with 252 fresh fatalities

People camp overnight to get their jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on the following day at the government run district hospital in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)
 People camp overnight to get their jab of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine on the following day at the government run district hospital in Siliguri. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India added 26,115 new cases of coronavirus infection taking the total tally to 3,35,04,534, while the active cases declined to 3,09,575, the lowest in 184 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,385 with 252 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases comprise 0.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.75 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,606 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

