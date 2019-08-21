Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

India, All India

Is Trump a ‘chowdhary’ or ‘policeman’ of world? Owaisi asks PM Modi

ANI
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 10:18 am IST

On Monday, Modi had a telephonic conversation with Trump to discuss bilateral and regional matters which lasted 30 minutes.

'Then what was the need for Prime Minister Modi to call US President Donald Trump and complain about it?' he asked.(Photo: File)
 'Then what was the need for Prime Minister Modi to call US President Donald Trump and complain about it?' he asked.(Photo: File)

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday raised a question over the need to engage with US President Donald Trump on Kashmir, when the issue is to be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan.

Owaisi’s comments came after PM Modi spoke to the US President over the telephone on Monday to discuss the regional developments after India abrogated Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing his disappointment over Modi and Trump’s 30-minute long telephonic conversation, Owaisi told ANI that the Prime Minister has affirmed US President’s earlier claim of being asked to be a “mediator in Kashmir issue”.

“I am both surprised and deeply pained by Prime Minister Modi talking to Trump on phone and discussing the issue which is a bilateral one. This step by Modi has affirmed what Trump has claimed earlier as ‘he was asked to be a mediator’. This is a bilateral issue and no third party is allowed to intervene,” Owaisi said.

Annoyed with this development, he asked whether Trump is a “policeman” of the whole world or some “chowdhary” (strongman).

“Since the very beginning, we have been saying that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. India has a very consistent stand on this. Then what was the need for Prime Minister Modi to call US President Donald Trump and complain about it?” he asked.

“Our Prime Minister complaint to Trump over the phone. Who is Trump for us? Is he is a policeman of the whole world or is some ‘chowdhary’ (strongman),” he asked.

Modi and Trump on Monday had a telephonic conversation in which both the world leaders discussed regional developments while stressing on the urgency to reduce tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

The development came at a time of simmering tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of New Delhi’s historic move to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan’s subsequent attempts to internationalise the issue.

The White House, in a statement, said that the two leaders discussed regional developments involving Washington and New Delhi and how the two nations might strengthen economic ties.

“The President conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region,” the statement read.

Notably, Trump and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had a phone conversation last week in which the US President told him to resolve the Kashmir issue with India bilaterally.

Tags: asaduddin owaisi, donald trump, narendra modi, kashmir issue
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

In a third video, a security guard was seen standing near the students. However, he took no apparent action to stop the alleged ragging. (Photo: ANI)

Over 100 UP medical college students forced to shave head, salute seniors

, Rama Rao alleged that the BJP leaders were day-dreaming of coming to power in Telangana by creating a wedge among the people in the name of religion. (Photo: File)

KT Rama Rao is what Rahul Gandhi is to Congress party: BJP

While rejecting Chidambaram's anticipatory bail, the high court had called the INX Media case filed by the CBI and the ED as 'classic case of money laundering' and Chidambaram 'key conspirator in the case'. (Photo: File | ANI)

INX Media case: Congress leaders back Chidambaram as hearing begins in SC

Citing a report by Siva Rama Krishna Committee, he said, 'Siva Rama Krishna Committee had pointed out that Amaravati is not a safe place for being the capital city. Public money was misused by the previous TDP government.' (Photo: File)

'Amaravati not safe to be capital': Andhra minister Botsa Satyanarayana

MOST POPULAR

1

'Dream Girl' actors Ayushmann, Nushrat to recreate famous Marathi song 'Dhagala Lagli Kala'

2

Use of Plastic Items in Parliament Banned With Immediate Effect, Says Lok Sabha Secretariat

3

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in AP

4

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi brings magic on-screen with Big B; watch

5

SBI announces home, auto loans at cheaper rates during festival season

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham