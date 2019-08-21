Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

India, All India

French Foreign Ministry calls Pak, urges for ‘restraint, de-escalation’ over J&K

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 2:25 pm IST

French put out a statement after the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affaris, Jean-Yves Le Drian, spoke to Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday.

‘France makes a call to the parties for restraint, de-escalation, and easing the situation. It is essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tensions,’ the statement added. (Photo: AP)
 ‘France makes a call to the parties for restraint, de-escalation, and easing the situation. It is essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tensions,’ the statement added. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The nation of France has called for "restraint and de-escalation" in a reported phone-call with Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Pakistani Foreign Minister, asserting that it is "essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tension".

The French put out a statement after the country’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affaris, Jean-Yves Le Drian, spoke to his Pakistani counterpart on Tuesday.

"The ministers raised the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr Jean-Yves Le Drian recalled France's constant position on Kashmir -- it is up to the two countries, under the framework of their bilateral political dialogue, to resolve this dispute so as to establish lasting peace," the French ministry spokesperson said in the statement, reported NDTV.

"France makes a call to the parties for restraint, de-escalation, and easing the situation. It is essential to abstain from any measure likely to aggravate tensions," the statement added.

Pakistan, for a long time, has been attempting to gather support from other nations for its stand against India's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories.

On Tuesday, Islamabad even said that it would knock at the doors of the International Court of Justice - where the two neighbouring countries recently faced off over Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian on death row in Pakistan.

France's statement came hours after US President Donald Trump, who once again, offered to mediate on Kashmir, saying: "Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn't say they get along so great...I will do the best I can to mediate....you have two counties that haven't gotten along well for a long time and frankly, it's a very explosive situation."

Trump had spoken to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan a day before on call. He also indicated that he would take up the subject when he meets PM Modi over the weekend in France for a summit of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations.

Last week, Pakistan's attempts to whip up the subject at the United Nations Security Council fell flat after most of the participating nations agreed that it was a bilateral matter between New Delhi and Islamabad. The meeting of the 15 nations - five permanent members and 10 rotating members - ended without any resolution, which was seen as a snub to Pakistan and its ally China.

Tags: france, shah mehmood qureshi, pakistan, jammu and kashmir, de-escalation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BJP leader Chander Mohan Gupta and People's Conference leader Junaid Maattu are the mayors of JMC and SMC, Respectively. They were given the status of Ministers of State. (Photo: File)

Srinagar, Jammu mayors get MoS status post article 370 abrogation

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: PTI)

BJP injecting posion into society, economic growth impossible in this environment: Yechury

A carpender, named Anand, was travelling on the MMTS train from Hitech City in Hyderabad during which he suffered a heart attack and collapsed. (Photo: Representative)

Ambulance door stuck for 10 minutes, patient dies in Hyderabad

The decision assumes significance in the context of allegations of violation of human rights by the army in conflict zones like Kashmir and the north east. (Photo: Representational)

Army to set up Human Rights section

MOST POPULAR

1

SBI plans to establish nearly 10 lakh YONO Cash Points

2

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

3

French tourists faces prison time for taking 90 pounds of sand from Sardinia

4

Iceland faces death of glacier for first time

5

'Dream Girl' actors Ayushmann, Nushrat to recreate famous Marathi song 'Dhagala Lagli Kala'

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham