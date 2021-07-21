Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Jul 2021  Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam
India, All India

Fully vaccinated doctor infected with two COVID variants in Assam

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2021, 9:41 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2021, 9:41 am IST

According to Dr BJ Borkakoti, the double infection will be similar to any other mono-infection

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)
 This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Dibrugarh: A fully vaccinated doctor in Assam's Dibrugarh district has been found to be simultaneously infected with two different COVID-19 variants of concern -- Alpha and Delta.

According to Dr BJ Borkakoti, Senior Scientist, Regional Medical Research Centre, Dibrugarh, the double infection will be similar to any other mono-infection.

 

"A doctor was found to be infected simultaneously with both the variants - Alpha and Delta. It will be similar to any other mono-infection of the virus, nothing to worry that the dual infection will cause the severe disease, it is not like that," Dr Borkakoti said.

He added, "We have followed the case for one month and she is quite all right. She was fully vaccinated."

This development comes at a time when COVID-19 cases in the country's north-eastern states are seeing a worrying rise. The second wave peaked in Assam in May with over 6,500 cases. The state is still recovering from the wave. As many as 1,797 new cases were reported on Monday.

 

According to the union health ministry, there are currently 17,454 active cases in the state. As many as 5,26,607 recoveries and 5,019 deaths have been reported so far.

A total of 89,40,107 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered so far, including 73,82,885 first doses and 15,57,222 second doses.

Tags: covid delta variant, delta variant, alpha variant, covid vaccination drive, india covid vaccination drive
Location: India, Assam, Dibrugarh

Latest From India

Kalyan Singh (PTI file photo)

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition critical: Hospital

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

India records 3,998 new COVID deaths, highest in a month, as Maharashtra revises data

The study estimates that 1,134,000 children lost a parent or custodial grandparent due to COVID-19. (Representational image: PTI)

1,19,000 Indian children lost caregivers to COVID during first 14 months of pandemic

Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers, the CM said. (PTI file photo)

Assam plans 'population army' to limit births in Muslim areas

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham