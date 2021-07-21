Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 | Last Update : 09:50 PM IST

CBSE extends last date for finalising Class 12 result to July 25

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2021, 7:12 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2021, 7:12 pm IST

CBSE also requested the schools to continue working towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush

The CBSE had informed that the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 marks is open from July 16. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Due to time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday extended the last date of finalising the Class 12 results to July 25. Earlier the results were scheduled to be finalised by July 22, as the results are to be announced on July 31.

In a letter to principals and heads of institutions affiliated with CBSE, Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of examination (CBSE) said that as of now, it has been observed that schools are finalising their data with full capacity.

 

"However, as the last date, July 22, is approaching fast and teachers involved are under stress, getting panicky and committing mistakes and sending requests to rectify these. CBSE is well aware about the time constraints and problems faced by the schools and teachers. According, CBSE has decided to extend the last date from July 22 to July 25 (05:00 pm)," CBSE said in the letter.

Further, CBSE also requested the schools to continue working towards compiling the result by completing the moderation to avoid any last-minute rush.

"In case, any school is left to complete the moderation, the result of such schools will be declared separately," CBSE added.

 

Meanwhile, the CBSE had informed that the tabulation portal for the moderation of Class 11 and 12 marks is open from July 16.

In view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders, it was decided on June 1 that Class XII Board Exams would not be held this year. It was also decided that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.

