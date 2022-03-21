Monday, Mar 21, 2022 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Mar 2022  Mamata nephew to face questioning by ED in Delhi today
India, All India

Mamata nephew to face questioning by ED in Delhi today

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Mar 21, 2022, 8:32 am IST
Updated : Mar 21, 2022, 8:50 am IST

Abhishek Banerjee mocked the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, accusing them of suffering from 'cataract'

Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)
 Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Kolkata: A day before facing questioning in the coal smuggling scam again in New Delhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s MP nephew Abhishek Banerjee mocked the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation, accusing them of suffering from “cataract” that he alleged made the two agencies “blind” to the crimes of BJP leaders.

On Sunday, the Diamond Harbour TMC MP said at Kolkata airport: “It is sad that those who were seen in videos taking money wrapped in papers and have proof against them of siphoning off money of Sudipta Sen (Saradha Group owner) are now big leaders of the BJP. One of them is the Assam CM, another is the Leader of the Opposition here. But the ED and CBI do not summon them because cataracts cover their eyes, Thus, these agencies lose their credibility.”

 

The young TMC national general secretary, on the fresh summons by the ED directing him to appear on Monday, said: “I had an eye surgery four days ago. Doctors advised me bed rest. I am still going to appear because I know how to live with my head high. The people of Bengal do not bow down their heads.”

Before flying to the national capital, Mr Banerjee pointed out: “I earlier made an appeal at the Delhi high court challenging the jurisdiction of the ED to summon me in New Delhi for a case which is in Kolkata. The hearing continued for four months. But the judgment was reserved for three months. It came only after the Assembly election results in five states. Though I have faith in the judiciary, the two incidents cannot be coincidental. When my petition had to be dismissed, why was it not heard for so many months? I will move the Supreme Court as I have the option to approach a higher court.”

 

His wife Rujira Banerjee Narula, who was also sent a fresh summons by the ED, is expected to face grilling by the Central agency on March 22.

Tags: coal scam case, trinamool congress mp abhishek banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

