Monday, Dec 20, 2021 | Last Update : 12:37 PM IST

  India   All India  20 Dec 2021  India records 6,563 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 572 days
India, All India

India records 6,563 new Covid cases, active caseload lowest in 572 days

PTI
Published : Dec 20, 2021, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2021, 10:32 am IST

The death toll climbed to 4,77,554 with 132 fresh fatalities

A worker checks a monitor inside a COVID-19 facility at Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 A worker checks a monitor inside a COVID-19 facility at Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With 6,563 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,47,46,838, while the active cases declined to 82,267, the lowest in 572 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,77,554 with 132 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 53 days now.

The active cases comprise 0.24 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.39 per cent, the highest since March 2020,the ministry said.

A decline of 1,646 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.75 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 77 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 36 days, according to the ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,87,017, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 137.67 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 132 new fatalities include 96 from Kerala and nine each from Maharashtra. and West Bengal.

Kerala has been reconciling Covid deaths for the past few days so the death tally of the state is high.

A total of 4,77,554 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,41,349 from Maharashtra, 44,503 from Kerala, 38,288 from Karnataka, 36,680 from Tamil Nadu, 25,101 from Delhi, 22,915 from Uttar Pradesh and 19,669 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

Tags: omicron, omicron cases, omicron covid variant, india covid cases, india covid crisis, india covid deaths, india covid vaccination drive, india covid vaccination
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Aishwarya Bachchan is the daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan. (Photo: PTI/File)

ED summons actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers leak case

Homeless people warm themselves with a bonfire during a cold winter evening in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cold wave in parts of Delhi as min drops to 3.2 deg C, relief likely from Wednesday

Muslims offer Namaz. (Representational image: PTI)

Reconvert and pray in temples: Hindu outfit to Muslims

A worker prepares a bed for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Omicron tally crosses 150, as COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham