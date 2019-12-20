Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 07:11 AM IST

India, All India

CAA fallout: Govt struggles to keep Afghan in good humor

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 5:31 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 5:31 am IST

The MEA also made it clear that too much “should not be read into isolated incidents”.

Muslim protesters pray on a road near the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 Muslim protesters pray on a road near the historic Red Fort in Old Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: India appears to be struggling to contain the possible fallout of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) controversy on ties with two extremely friendly countries —Afghanistan and Bangladesh — and seems to be in a damage-control mode on this. On Thursday, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) praised the current Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani, which it said had addressed the concerns of minorities in Afghanistan. New Delhi said that it had always maintained that religious persecution of minorities had taken place in Afghanistan during the earlier “Taliban” and “Mujahedin” regimes in that country.  The MEA’s statement came even as Afghan national security advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib is visiting New Delhi.

On Thursday, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We didn’t say that religious persecution has taken place under the current (Afghan) government. What we had said was that during the previous Mujahedin and Taliban regimes, religious minorities were deliberately victimised on the basis of religion. In 2001, the Taliban issued a call to these people to convert to Islam or leave the country. We are also aware that the current government has substantially addressed the concerns of the minorities as per their Constitutional provisions.”

Observers point out that the current Afghan government led by President Ashraf Ghani is extremely friendly to India and there are fears that the CAA controversy may cause some misunderstanding in the ties since Afghanistan is one of the countries mentioned in the CAA.

The MEA’s statement  comes in the wake of a somewhat similar one last week, when it had pointed out that in Bangladesh, the governments of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman (Bangabandhu) and (his daughter and current PM) Sheikh Hasina had protected minorities in Bangladesh and under the “previous government” there, a veiled reference to the earlier government led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Begum Khaleda Zia, which was seen to be pro-Pakistan and anti-India. Bangladesh is another country mentioned in the CAA.

On ties with Bangladesh, the MEA on Thursday said there is a close relationship between India and Bangladesh and that the close ties between the two should “not be defined by postponement of a visit”, a reference to the recent postponement of the visit (to India) of the Bangladesh foreign minister. The MEA spokesperson said there are currently over 75 dialogue mechanisms with Bangladesh. The MEA added that a meeting of the Joint Water Commission between the two countries had only been postponed because Bangladesh felt it “did not have the data from the six rivers”. The MEA also made it clear that too much “should not be read into isolated incidents”.

Tags: citizenship amendment act, ministry of external affairs

Latest From India

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, United States secretary of state Mike Pompeo and secretary of defence Mark Esper during a press conference after a bilateral meeting between US and India at the department of state in Washington on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

‘US cares deeply about protecting minorities’

Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of the girl, Champua police had registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

Odisha man gets death for raping, killing 3-yr-old girl

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: File)

CAA protests: ‘Undeclared Emergency’, says Opposition

A cross-section of the society joined hands to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 at the historic August Kranti Maidan in South Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DEBASISH DEY)

Violent protests break out in Patna over CAA

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham