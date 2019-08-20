Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 | Last Update : 05:22 PM IST

Army man killed, 4 injured in Pak firing along LoC in J&K's Poonch

PTI
Firing from across border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11:00 am, prompting a befitting response from Indian Army, officials said.

One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, officials also said.
 One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, officials also said. (Photo: Representational)

Jammu: An Army man was killed and four others injured as Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

The firing from across the border in Krishna Ghati sector started around 11.00 am, prompting a befitting response from the Indian Army, they said. The officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.  One Army man died and four others were injured in the firing, they said.

