Monday, Apr 20, 2020 | Last Update : 09:27 AM IST

India, All India

Telangana lockdown to continue till May 7

THE ASIAN AGE. | S A ISHAQUI
Published : Apr 20, 2020, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2020, 8:46 am IST

Even Swiggy, Zomato deliveries banned; no domestic flights; Centre’s relaxations not applicable: KCR

Barricades erected against entry into a designated red zone in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Gandhi)
 Barricades erected against entry into a designated red zone in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Gandhi)

Hyderabad: Chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday extended the lockdown in Telangana till May 7 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. 
The government said many of the relaxations announced by the central government would not be implemented in the state.

He said the Cabinet will meet on May 5 to take stock of the situation with regard to the lockdown.

He said although airlines were likely to restart domestic services from May 4, no domestic flight would be allowed in Telangana till May 7.

He requested the people of other states not to come to Telangana state till May 7.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, the chief minister said, “Though the Centre has announced certain concessions to various sectors from April 20, as far as Telangana is concerned there is no question of any kind of relaxation. The Cabinet discussed all factors including the present status of the disease. It is a very clear and unambiguous decision based on ground realities.”

The chief minister clarified that under the Epidemic Disaster Management Act, the state government has powers on par will the Centre to act according to the situation. The Centre in its recent advisory had made it clear that state governments and Union Territories were at liberty to pass orders and take decisions divergent from those taken by the Centre.

Chandrashekar Rao said the guidelines that were announced when the lockdown was first implemented would continue, including the night curfew and social distancing.

He announced that food delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato would be banned from Monday till the end of the lockdown. This decision was taken on the back of the Delhi incident where 69 people were quarantined after a delivery executive tested positive.

The chief minister said the cabinet decision to extend the lockdown was taken after extensive surveys carried out by the government and the media showed that an overwhelming majority of people were in favour of continuing the lockdown.

“About 95 per cent of the people contacted during the survey were firm on continuing with the lockdown in the interest of the people,” he said.

The chief minister said, “I myself spoke over the telephone to a cross-section of society across the state including lawyers, doctors, farmers, youth and labourers. All of them were unanimous in stating that the lockdown should continue.”

He said that during his conversations they asked if the incidents of infection had gone down to justify the lifting or easing of lockdown norms.

The chief minister announced that the distribution of 12 kg of rice and Rs 1,500 financial assistance to each of the 87.5 lakh white ration card holders will continue in May. Each migrant family will be given 5 kg of rice and Rs 1,500 next month.

He said the relaxations which were announced for the pharma industry, rice, flour and dal mills will continue.

The chief minister, while appreciating the people’s cooperation to the efforts of the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, appealed the people to extend similar cooperation and support till May 7.

Tags: telangana lockdown, k chandrashekar rao, no relaxations, coronavirus
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

A police officer gives a sample for a coronavirus rapid test in Chennai on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (PTI)

PM calls Palaniswami after corona cases spurt suddenly in Tamil Nadu

Labourers sort onions after harvesting at a field during a nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

Relaxing lockdown curbs depends on virus situation: Javadekar

Students who were stranded in Kota due to ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, seen at a quarantine centre after they were brought by UP Government buses in Prayagraj. PTI photo

Set up control rooms for UP migrant workers: Priyanka to government

Needy people practicing social distancing wait to receive food from volunteers during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura. PTI

Coronavirus deaths highest in Maharashtra followed by MP, Gujarat

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham