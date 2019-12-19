Thursday, Dec 19, 2019 | Last Update : 05:38 AM IST

India, All India

After 134 days, prayers held at Jama Masjid in Srinagar

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 19, 2019, 4:32 am IST
Updated : Dec 19, 2019, 4:32 am IST

Gates of historic mosque were locked since August 5 Article 370 abrogation.

Security personnel keep vigil outside Jama Masjid in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Security personnel keep vigil outside Jama Masjid in Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI/File)

Srinagar: For the first time since August 5 when Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union Territories (UTs), namaz was offered at Srinagar’s Grand Mosque on Wednesday.

The police had locked the main entrance to the historic Jama Masjid located deep inside the congested central Srinagar as part of the security lockdown enforced across J&K a night before abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state four and a half months ago. No weekly congregation could be held in the Grand Mosque for the 19th Friday running on December 13.  

Though the security restrictions were eased in central Srinagar a few weeks ago and subsequently the police siege around the Grand Mosque was lifted too, the people were showing reluctance in entering the premises. Also, the mosque management Anjuman Awquaf-e-Jama Masjid had reportedly refused to organise prayers unless Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of his faction of separatist Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest.

The Mirwaiz who traditionally delivers sermon and customary pre-namaz speech from the pulpit of the Grand Mosque on Fridays is among several hundred Kashmiri separatist and mainstream politicians and activists placed under house arrest or jailed around after August 5.

However, the Mirwaiz’s aide Syed-ur-Rehman Shams said that resuming namaz at Jama Masjid had not been made conditional to his release but to the police’s lifting siege around the place of worship. “We were demanding that the siege of the mosque must be lifted by withdrawing police and other security forces from the premises. After this was done we offered Zuhar (midday) and Asar (late afternoon) namaz in the mosque and, hopefully, we would also be offering Friday prayers day after tomorrow,” he said.

He regretted that the authorities locked the historic mosque for such a long period and did not allow the devotees to hold weekly congregations for as many as 10 Fridays. “This was but unwarranted interference in our religious matters,” a spokesman of the Auquaf had said earlier.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, jama masjid

Latest From India

Security forces responded strongly to crush the rebellion, termed by New Delhi as terrorism unleashed from across the western borders.

After Aug 5, journalists in J&K finding it hard to do their work

Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor, Kishore, Kidwai to get Sahitya Akademi

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore. (File photo)

IISc research may help prevent viral ailments

Cases were filed against ten students on charges of obstructing officials from discharging their duties and violating discipline of the university. (Representational Image)

Twitter posts by 2 professors trigger stir in MP university

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham