  India logs 30,773 new cases of Covid, 309 fresh fatalities
India

India logs 30,773 new cases of Covid, 309 fresh fatalities

PTI
Published : Sep 19, 2021, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 19, 2021, 10:26 am IST

A reduction of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

 People register to receive a dose of the Covishield Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: With 30,773 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a single day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,34,48,163, while the active cases declined to 3,32,158, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 4,44,838 with 309 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The active cases comprise 0.99 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.68 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 8,481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 15,59,895 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 55,23,40,168

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.97 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 20 days

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.04 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 86 days, according to the health ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,26,71,167, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 80.43 crore according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

The 309 new fatalities include 143 from Kerala and 80 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,44,838 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,38,469 from Maharashtra, 37,587 From Karnataka, 35,310 from Tamil Nadu, 25,085 from Delhi, 23,439 from Kerala, 22,887 from Uttar Pradesh, and 18,641 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

