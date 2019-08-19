Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 04:55 PM IST

‘Monitoring situation 24x7,’ says Delhi CM as Yamuna water level surges

Kejriwal took stock of the preparedness and relief measures undertaken by government departments.

Kejriwal said, 'Water level (of Yamuna river) is expected to cross the danger mark, today evening.' (Photo: File)
New Delhi: With the water level of Yamuna river touching the danger mark on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took stock of the preparedness and relief measures undertaken by government departments.

According to news agency ANI, Kejriwal said, “Water level (of Yamuna river) is expected to cross the danger mark, today evening. Water can reach here during the next two days with full force, all our officers and ministers are monitoring the situation 24x7.”

Heavy rainfall has created havoc in several north Indian states. At least 28 people have lost their lives to floods, landslides and cloudbursts.

On Monday, the Yamuna’s water level was 204.8m. Officials apprehend that the level could soon cross the danger mark of 205.3m. In 2018 it went up to 206.05m. The highest water level recorded was in 1978 when it reached 207.4 m.

