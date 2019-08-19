Yamuna's water level crosses 'warning mark', Delhi CM calls emergency meeting

'Am meeting officers from all concerned departments at 1 pm to assess the situation and the preparations,' CM tweeted.

The Delhi government has issued orders for the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and civil defence volunteers have been deployed for rescue operations. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As the water level of the Yamuna crossed the "warning mark" in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called an emergency meeting of officials concerned to assess the preparations.

"Am meeting officers from all concerned departments at 1 pm to assess the situation and the preparations," the Chief Minister tweeted in response to a Twitter user Manoj Misra's concern over the situation.

Mishra tweeted on Sunday, "Beware Delhi. Release of 8.47 lakh cusec at Hathnikund (HKB) at 1900 hrs today is highest ever recorded. Though presumably the 1978 flood was bigger but no records exist for there was no one at then Tajewala barrage to record. If level in Delhi crosses 207.49 (1978) then this is biggest!"

The river on Monday morning was flowing at 204.70 meters, higher than the warning mark at 204.50 meters, after the release of huge amounts of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana. The "danger mark" is 205.33 meters.

The Delhi government has issued orders for the evacuation of people from low-lying areas and civil defence volunteers have been deployed for rescue operations.

"We have deployed forces. Our department is ready for rescue operations. We got to know that water has been released from Hatni Kund Barrage. We will ensure that people shift to safer places," Lalit Goyal, Civil Defence Officer, told ANI.