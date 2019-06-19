Wednesday, Jun 19, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

India, All India

Will run House impartially, safeguard interests of all members: Om Birla

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2019, 1:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2019, 1:57 pm IST

Everyone should be heard and the government should respond to them, Birla said.

Seeking cooperation from all the members for a smooth functioning of the House, Birla said they should raise the questions and issues that come under the ambit of the central government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Seeking cooperation from all the members for a smooth functioning of the House, Birla said they should raise the questions and issues that come under the ambit of the central government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Newly-elected Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday said he will run the House in an impartial manner, while asserting that the chair should not be biased.

Addressing the House after being unanimously elected as the speaker, Birla assured the members that he will preside over the proceedings in accordance with rules and regulations and "safeguard the interests of the members irrespective of the strength of their parties in the House".

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for running a transparent government, the speaker said he expects the "government to be more responsible and answerable in the House". Everyone should be heard and the government should respond to them, he added.

Read | BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla elected as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

Seeking cooperation from all the members for a smooth functioning of the House, Birla said they should raise the questions and issues that come under the ambit of the central government. "I have been a member like you from 2014 to 2019. And here, we should raise the issues which matter to the last person standing in the row," he said.

Tags: om birla, lok sabha, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also promised full support to the Army chief in modernising the Army and push all of its stuck modernisation projects. (Photo: ANI)

Along Pakistan border, Army to raise new battle formations

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Mungantiwar on Tuesday dismissed the budget

Oppn MLAs seek probe in 'leak' of budget on Maharashtra FM's Twitter account

The BSP chief alleged that the people's faith in the electronic voting machines (EVMs) had dwindled to worrisome level. (Photo: PTI)

Would have attended all-party meet if it was on EVMs: Mayawati

(Photo: File)

AICC decides to dissolve present committee of KPCC

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC’19: Anushka Sharma joins Virat Kohli before World Cup match vs Afghanistan

2

ASUS 6Z review: Flippin’ fantastic!

3

Watch: 2 mn strong Hong Kong protestors let ambulance pass, garners praise online

4

Angela Merkel sparks health concerns as she trembles during ceremony

5

Amazon plans to tap students, housewives to speed up deliveries

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMLife

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Each corner oozes a charm that you can spend hours getting stunned by or experiencing the wooden houses with thatched roofs on the canal side bestowed with a beautiful reflection in the water. (Photo: Instagrammed by @thenaveensoni)

Giethoorn: A must visit fairytale village of Netherlands

The Duchess's iconic wedding dress is her most prominent white dress, made by her favourite designer, Alexander McQueen. (Photo: Instagram @KensigntonRoyal)

Duchess of Cambridge: A vision in white

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham