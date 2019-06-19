BJP MP from Kota, Om Birla elected as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha

More details are awiated.

New Delhi: BJP's Om Birla has been elected speaker of Lok Sabha on Wednesday after his name was proposed by MPs of various parties.

There was no other candidate in the fray and the motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to choose the Kota-Bundi MP as speaker was adopted by a voice vote.

Om Birla's name was proposed by PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha and was supported by all major parties including Congress, TMC, DMK and BJD.

Addressing 17th Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, “It is a matter of great pride for the House and we all congratulate Om Birla Ji on being unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Many MPs know Birla Ji well. He has served in the state of Rajasthan as well.”

Prime Minister remembered his old association with the new speaker.

He remarked, "Personally, I remember working with Om Birla Ji for a long time. He represents Kota,a place that is mini-India, land associated with education and learning. He has been in public life for years. He began as a student leader and has been serving society since then without a break."

Birla, who won his first Lok Sabha election in 2014, was again elected this year from Rajasthan's Kota-Bundi seat.