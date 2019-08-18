Sunday, Aug 18, 2019 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

Article 370: Officials to brief all homes in J&K, Ladakh

Home ministry would be working closely with the local administration to ensure that every household in the two UTs is covered during the campaign.

A man talks on phone after restoration of landline phones in some areas, at Sanatnagar in Srinagar on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Centre along with Jammu and Kashmir administration plans to launch an aggressive door-to-door campaign where government officials will visit individual households to brief them about how revocation of Article 370 would benefit them.

The exercise would be conducted in the soon-to-be-formed Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly in the Kargil region. The campaign would be launched once normalcy returns to the two UTs after all restrictions are lifted.

The main reason behind the move, officials claimed, was to inform the general public as to how Centre’s move would eventually benefit them by bringing in more overall development to the two regions.

“As of now there is lot of uncertainty and misinformation being spread among people, particularly in the Kashmir Valley and Kargil, as to how the move to revoke Article 370 and dividing J&K into two separate UTs would hamper their rights and privileges which is not correct. So we need to counter this propaganda by telling them the correct picture,’’a senior ministry official said.

Apart from the door to door campaign the local administration would also run a multi-media campaign across different platforms in print, TV and on social media platforms to inform the general public about Centre’s move regarding J&K. The campaign would kick-start, officials added, once normalcy is restored in the region.  

During their visit to individual households officials from the local administration would give detailed presentation to the common people on Centre’s ambitious plans to carryout largescale development in the two UTs by bringing in greater investments both from private and public sectors which in turn would create more jobs for the youth.

