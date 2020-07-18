Three members of a Poonch family killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LOC

One person who was injured has been hospitalized.

SRINAGAR: Three members of a family were killed in Pakistani artillery shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday night.

The J-K police and Indian Army officials said that during a ceasefire violation a mortar shell fired from across the de facto border hit the house of one Mohammad Rafiq in Karmara village of Poonch, killing the 58-year-old owner , his wife Rafia Bi (50) and son Irfan (15) on the spot. One person who was injured has been hospitalized, they said.

The officials said the shelling started at 9.20 pm and that the Indian troops gave a "strong and befitting reply to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops".

In Islamabad, the Pakistani officials said "Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rakhchikri and Baroh sectors along the LoC, targeting civilian population. Two women, residents of Kirni and Gahi village were injured. There have been 1,697 ceasefire violations by Indian troops in 2020 to date".