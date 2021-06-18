Friday, Jun 18, 2021 | Last Update : 03:35 PM IST

  India   All India  18 Jun 2021  Over 2.58 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with states: Centre
India, All India

Over 2.58 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

PTI
Published : Jun 18, 2021
 A medic holds a vial of Bharat Biotech's covid vaccine, Covaxin. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: More than 2.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and over 19,95,770 doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Over 27.90 crore (27,90,66,230) vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

 

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 25,32,65,825 doses, the ministry said.

It said 2,58,00,405 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

"Furthermore, more than 19,95,770 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

