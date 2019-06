The boat overturned at a tourist resort in Pahalgam's Lidder river.

Srinagar: Two people were killed and eight injured after a rafting boat capsized in a river in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Governor Satya Pal Malik has announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the next of kin of those dead.

Rescue operations are underway.