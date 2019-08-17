Landline services restored in 17 exchanges in Valley; 2G back in 5 Jammu districts

2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Earlier on Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner. (Photo: File)

Jammu: Following days of restrictions, landline services in 17 exchanges of the Kashmir Valley were restored on Saturday, officials said. Seventeen out of a little over 100 telephone exchanges were made operational. These exchanges are mainly in Civil Lines area, Cantonment area, airport of Srinagar district.

The landline services have been restored in Budgam, Sonamarg and Manigam areas of central Kashmir. In north Kashmir, the services have been restored in Gurez, Tangmarg, Uri Keran Karnah and Tangdhar areas. In south Kashmir, the landline services have been made operational in Qazigund and Pahalgam areas.

Earlier on Saturday morning, 2G mobile internet services have been restored in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts of the region.

Mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu on August 5, in view of security concerns in the region. The restrictions on the telecom services were continued in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

On Friday, the government had decided to lift restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, in a phased and gradual manner.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam had said, "Telecom connectivity will gradually be erased and restored in a phase-wise manner keeping in mind constant threat posed by terrorist's organizations in using mobile connectivity to organize terror actions. Prevention detentions are being continuously reviewed and an appropriate decision would be made based on law and order situation."

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satya Pal Malik, had directed all government offices to resume normal functioning.