ICJ asks Pakistan to reconsider death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav

Mumbai: While two major countries India and Pakistan wait for the verdict from International Court of Justice on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, one question that comes up is the enforceability of the verdict itself, whatever it may be.

The Kulbhushan Jadhav case refers to the case where an Indian man named Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Naval officer, was allegedly found on March 3, 2016, in Balochistan province of Pakistan spying for Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). India has denied all such allegations and has said that he was actually in Iran to look after his business interests where he was picked up by Pakistani officials and then tried and awarded a death penalty in a Pakistani military court without a counsel, which is in contravention of the Vienna Convention, accusing Pakistan of 'egregious violations of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations' in the matter at the International Court of Justice.

According to international conventions, rulings made by the International Court of Justice, which is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations are binding yet has no enforceability. Which means that, pertaining to the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, today’s verdict is going to the final and binding decision to be given by the ICJ but it is up to the involved parties, namely India and Pakistan to therefore decide whether to follow the verdict or not.

Should the involved parties choose to not follow the verdict would ultimately lead to an international loss of image, but no legal implications per se. So riding the positive wave that is going on the Indian side, if the decision goes against Pakistan, they may choose not to follow it and Kulbhushan may still have to face the death penalty sentenced by the Pakistani military court.