17th Lok Sabha LIVE: BJP MP Virendra Kumar takes oath as protem speaker

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting to seek support for smooth running of the Parliament.

BJP MP Virendra Kumar takes oath as the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The first session of Parliament after the national elections will begin on Monday during which the government will present the Union budget and introduce several bills.

The Union budget will be presented by Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5.

Here are the LIVE updates:

10:15 am: BJP MP Virendra Kumar takes oath as the Protem Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, at Rashtrapati Bhawan.