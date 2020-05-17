Sunday, May 17, 2020 | Last Update : 10:52 PM IST

54th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

91,463

814

Recovered

34,646

389

Deaths

2,896

24

Maharashtra3070670881135 Gujarat109894308625 Tamil Nadu10585353874 Delhi97554202148 Rajasthan50832992128 Madhya Pradesh47902315243 Uttar Pradesh42582441104 West Bengal2576892232 Andhra Pradesh2380135350 Punjab1946125732 Telangana150997134 Bihar12514738 Karnataka114649737 Jammu and Kashmir101351311 Haryana85445313 Odisha6721663 Kerala5774934 Jharkhand211973 Chandigarh191403 Tripura156420 Assam90412 Uttarakhand82511 Himachal Pradesh75353 Chhatisgarh66560 Puducherry1690 Goa1570 Meghalaya13111 Manipur320 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Maharashtra adds to covid cases in Karnataka

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKNISREE KARTHIK
Published : May 17, 2020, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : May 17, 2020, 6:17 pm IST

Fourty out of 54 cases are imported from Maharashtra and one case from Tamilnadu

Maharashtra adds to covid cases in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)
  Maharashtra adds to covid cases in Karnataka. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: Corona cases in Karnataka are zooming with 54 fresh cases getting reported on Sunday taking the tally to 1196.

Fourty out of 54 cases are imported from Maharashtra and one case from Tamilnadu.

Of the 54 cases- 22 are from Mandya, 10 from Kalburgi, 6 from Hassan, 4 from Dharwad, 3 each from Yadagiri and Kolar, 2 each from Shivamogga and Dakshin Kannada and one each from Vijayapura and Udupi.

Also the state recorded one death from Udupi taking the total deaths to 37. The case had a travel history to Mumbai.

Of the 22 cases from Mandya, 19 cases are imported from Mumbai and the remaining three are primary contacts of the infected.

All the 6 cases from Hassan are imported from Mumbai. Six out of ten cases from Kalburgi has travel history to Mumbai, two were primary contacts of the infected, one case is from the containment zone and the health department is yet to trace the source of infection in one case.

While all the three cases from Yadagiri have travel history to Maharashtra, two are from Thane and one from Mumbai.

Dharwad reports two cases with travel history to Maharashtra- one from Mumbai and other from Kolhapur.

Officials have not yet traced the source of infection of the one case from Dakshin Kannada. The other case has travel history to Mumbai.

Kolar which reported three cases includes one with history of SARI, one who have travel history to Chennai and in the other case the source of infection is yet to be traced

Tags: coronavirus cases, karnataka, covid19 cases, maharashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

