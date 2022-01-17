India records over 2.58 Lakh Covid cases, Omicron cases cross 8K mark

Monday, Jan 17, 2022 | Last Update : 08:14 PM IST

The death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 with 385 daily fatalities

An artist paints a mural based on Covid-19 coronavirus safety protocols on the walls of an underpass during an ongoing weekend curfew imposed in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)
 An artist paints a mural based on Covid-19 coronavirus safety protocols on the walls of an underpass during an ongoing weekend curfew imposed in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant detected so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

A total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 29 states and union territories, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated.

 

Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.

According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

The number of active COVID-19 cases have increased to 16,56,341, the highest in around 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,451 with 385 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases account for 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27 per cent, the ministry said.

 

An increase of 1,05,964 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.65 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 14.41 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.30 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 157.20 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

The 385 new fatalities included 158 from Kerala and 36 from West Bengal.

A total of 4,86,451 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,41,808 from Maharashtra, 50,832 from Kerala, 38,431 from Karnataka, 36,989 from Tamil Nadu, 25,363 from Delhi, 22,963 from Uttar Pradesh and 20,088 from West Bengal.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

