Thursday, Dec 16, 2021 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

  India   All India  16 Dec 2021  Board exams: CBSE stops physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at centres
India, All India

Board exams: CBSE stops physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at centres

PTI
Published : Dec 16, 2021, 9:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 16, 2021, 9:22 am IST

The term-1 board examination is currently going on for students of classes 10 and 12

Students check a notice board for their allocated seats as they arrive to appear for the CBSE 10th class Maths exam, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Students check a notice board for their allocated seats as they arrive to appear for the CBSE 10th class Maths exam, in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said it has decided to stop the physical evaluation of OMR answer sheets at the exam centres on the day of test itself for the ongoing classes 10 and 12 board examinations.

The decision will come in effect from December 16, it said. The board, however, did not cite any reason for the sudden change in norms when the exams are underway.

 

"The practice of evaluation on the same day in the examination centre is being stopped from December 16. All the Centre Superintendents will pack and seal the OMR sheets within 15 minutes after the examination is over in the presence of the Observer. The Centre Superintendent and Observer will sign on the sealed parcel and will mention the time of packing also," Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a letter to affiliated schools.

"Once OMRs are packed and sealed, the same will be dispatched to the concerned regional office. After dispatch, the receipt of dispatch will also be uploaded as per practice," said Bhardwaj.

The term-1 board examination is currently going on for students of classes 10 and 12. It is an objective-type questions-based exam, for which students are given optical mark recognition (OMR) answer sheets to fill.

 

Until now, the OMR answer sheets were first physically evaluated at the exam centre by school teachers and then sent for a digital evaluation.

However, the board has now asked for physical evaluation to be stopped Thursday onwards for the remaining exams that will go on till 30 December.

It is the sole responsibility of the Centre Superintendent to ensure that the examination is conducted smoothly and fairly. In case of any deviation from the safety and security of the examination, CBSE will be liable to take action against the Centre Superintendent and the school as per its affiliation and examination bye-laws of the board, the letter read.

 

Tags: cbse, cbse board exams
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Presently, the minimum age of marriage for men is 21 but for women, it is 18. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Cabinet clears proposal to raise minimum age of marriage for women from 18 to 21

Mamata Banerjee (PTI file image)

'Khela Hobe' in 2024; BJP will be defeated across India in LS polls: Mamata

A worker disguised as Santa conducts thermal screening of a child as he arrives at a school that reopened after the Maharashtra government allowed schools to reopen for Ist to IVth classes, in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

India adds 7,974 new Covid infections, 15 per cent higher than yesterday

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane. (Photo: PTI)

Army Chief Gen Naravane takes charge as chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham