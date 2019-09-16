Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

India, All India

Very serious if people can't approach J&K HC, will visit Srinagar: CJI

PTI
Published : Sep 16, 2019, 12:48 pm IST
Updated : Sep 16, 2019, 12:48 pm IST

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it is 'very very serious' if people were unable to approach the high court.

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a report from the Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it is "very very serious" if people were unable to approach the high court. "I will myself visit Srinagar," he said. A lawyer representing two child rights activists alleged in court that people were finding it difficult to approach the high court.

The CJI warned the lawyer that if the report of the high court chief justice indicates contrary, then get ready for "consequences".

Tags: cji, ranjan gogoi, supreme court, jammu and kashmir, high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Sources were quoted as saying the leaders ‘discussed the current political situation, including Kashmir, upcoming elections and the economic situation in the country’. (Photo: PTI)

Two senior Congress leaders along with son Karti visit P Chidambaram in Tihar

If they want to consider Prime Minister Modi as their father of Nation, let them,

'Only Mahatma Gandhi is father of nation,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

‘Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that,’ he said. (Photo: PTI)

‘Can’t impose one in India’: Rajinikanth on Shah’s appeal for Hindi as common language

Amir was rushed to hospital in a serious condition. (Photo: Representational)

UP: 8-yr-old stabs class 4 student, absconding

MOST POPULAR

1

10 Mantras to become a successful new age entrepreneur

2

This is what the OnePlus 7T will look like

3

Shock as Samsung may kill off Galaxy S and Note series

4

Current Apple flagships get massive price cut in India

5

iPhone 11 stuns with surprising Apple hidden feature

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Radhika Apte, Radhika Madan, Arjun Rampal and others dazzled on the green carpet of pre-IIFA event, IIFA Rocks in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

IIFA Rocks: Vicky, Katrina, Radhika & others dazzle on green carpet

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen is right now madly in love with handsome hunk and model Rohman Shawl. The 43-year-old actor has been dating 28-year-old Rohman for a quite a long time. The duo has always been sharing their cosy yet romantic pictures on Instagram and giving relationship goals. (Photos: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen & beau Rohman Shawl's cosy pics set out relationship goals

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar have recently attended the world premiere of their upcoming film, The Sky is Pink at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019. PeeCee along with her 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor dazzled on the red carpet of TIFF. (Photos: AP)

TIFF 2019: 'The Sky Is Pink' stars Priyanka, Farhan dazzle on red carpet

On Thursday, people bid adieu to lord Ganesha after worshipping him for 11 days during Ganpati festival. Like commoners, Bollywood celebs like Bhushan Kumar and Neil Nitin Mukesh were also seen saying good bye to 'Bappa' and chanted, 'Ganpati Bappa Morya'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: Bollywood celebs bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham